Pooran edges Gayle, becomes leading run-scorer for WI in T20s

West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the match against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on June 12, 2024. - Lincoln Holder

STAR wicket-keeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran became the leading run-scorer for West Indies in the Twenty/20 format on June 12 during his innings of 17 against New Zealand in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) men's T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Pooran, 28, a former limited overs captain for the West Indies, surged past the previous highest run-getter Chris Gayle, who amassed 1899 runs in 79 innings for the Caribbean team from 2006 to 2021. Pooran went into the group C clash on 1,897 runs, and his cameo in Tarouba took him to 1,914 runs.

"The Universe Boss (Chris Gayle), he's the definition of T20 cricket batting. He has set the bar really high for all of us coming through the ranks," Pooran told presenter Crystal Arnold on June 12.

"I'm just really happy I can go past him...he has been incredible and he has changed the game."

Thus far, Pooran has played 91 matches in the format for the Windies since debuting in 2016, with his highest score of 82 coming against reigning T20 World Cup champions England in St George's, Grenada last December. Pooran has struck 11 fifties for the Windies in the format, and he boasts a healthy strike rate of 134.03 and an average of 25.52.

Pooran was named to the ICC's 2023 T20 Team of the Year after scoring 384 runs at an average of 29.5 and a breathtaking strike rate of 163 for the Windies last year.

"It's just one step for me in achieving what I have to achieve. I'm really happy getting to that landmark and I obviously want to push on."

The left-hander had a stellar 2024 Indian Premier League season – scoring 499 runs in 14 matches for the Lucknow Super Giants at a staggering average of 62.37 and a strike rate of 178.21. Pooran finished the tournament as the eighth-highest run scorer.

Batting at number three, Pooran was expected to be the catalyst for the West Indies' batting unit at the T20 World Cup. Pooran has got starts in each innings without carrying on.

In the Windies' first match against Papua New Guinea on June 2, Pooran made 27, before scoring 22 versus newcomers Uganda on June 8.

Pooran played a range of ambitious shots in the power play in his 12-ball innings against New Zealand before succumbing to Tim Southee as the West Indies booked their spot in the Super Eight with a 13-run win.

The retired Marlon Samuels, who earned Man of the Match accolades in the Caribbean team's T20 World Cup final wins in 2012 and 2016, is third on the West Indies' scoring list in the format with 1,611 runs. Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is fourth on the list with 1,569 runs.