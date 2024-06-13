Penal cops probe break-in, theft from bar

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

South Western Division police are hoping to use CCTV footage to help find the person or people who broke into a bar in Penal on June 12 and stole cash and several bottles of alcoholic drinks.

The businessman, 33, reported that at around 12.30 am on June 12, he left his business place, the Humming Bird Recreation Club, at Clarke Road, locked, but returned at 9.30 am and discovered the club had been broken into. A lock on a steel door had been cut.

He found $7,000 missing from a pouch in a cardboard box under a counter.

A total of 11 bottles of drinks worth over $2,000 were also missing. They included two bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label worth $500, two bottles of Hennessy worth $660, two bottles of Absolut vodka worth $360, two bottles of puncheon rum worth $430, and three bottles of White Oak rum worth $315.

Acting Sgt Hanumansingh, PCs Moreno and Hosein, WPC Ashby and other police visited and gathered evidence.

PC Hosein is leading the investigation.