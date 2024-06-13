Painting brings freedom from pain for artist Amina Baksh

Artist Amina Baksh, centre, with her husband, Doodnath Subnaik, left, daughter-in-law Amara Manickchand Brown, son Jevaughn Brown, his daughter, Emelia Brown, and relative Kriston Lutchman at an art exhibition titled Nature's Hands at Arnim's Art Galleria Ltd at Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine, on June 3. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

THIRTY years after Amina Baksh chucked in her paintbrushes, because original art was not a bestseller, to seek more viable ways to explore her creative spirit, the pull of her passion for art drew her right back in.

Two years ago, when a medical diagnosis threatened to plunge her into a world of darkness and depression, painting brought her freedom from pain and gave her an opportunity to live again through the strokes of the brush.

Baksh, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday, staged her first art exhibition at Arnim’s Art Galleria Ltd, Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine on June 3. The exhibition continues until June 20.

A decent turn out, consisting of mainly family and friends, viewed the 55 pieces she created over the past two years, admiring the concept as well as the vibrancy of the acrylic paints which lit up the small space.

Among those in attendance were her Spanish teacher from her days at Palo Secondary School, Marilyn Shand-Brown and, the woman who inculcated in her, her excitement and obsession with art, Hilma Smith Barnes.

Barnes shared her pride and joy in seeing Baksh return to the easel.'

“I can’t express how proud I am of Amina. I taught at Palo Secondary for 29 years. I was the only art teacher there, so for 29 years I taught every child who attended that school during that period of time. I taught some of them for three years and others like Amina, for five years. Although I had two daughters, she became my daughter," Barnes told Newsday.

“I ended up with many daughters and sons I taught and who have remained in touch with me. Many of my students are artists. Many of them are qualified art teachers. In fact, when I retired and left, I was replaced by a former student.”

Barnes, a Jamaican national who has embraced Trinidad as her home, revealed that although Baksh had migrated to Canada, she would send, via WhatsApp messages, every painting she did for her approval.

Baksh confirmed her love for art began in high school under the tutelage of Barnes. For many years, she was associated with the Caribbean arts community. When this passion contradicted with her financial outlook, “I dropped my brush and started with floral arrangements and decorating.

“I closed my doors and migrated to Canada to live with my husband and I never thought, at that stage of my life, that I would have started back painting.”

During the covid19 pandemic, she recalled receiving the "not-so-good news" from her doctor which sent her spiralling in a downward direction.

Her daughter-in-law, Amira Manickchand Brown, wife of her son Jevaughn Brown, proved to be her life saviour.

She presented Baksh with an artist kit, encouraging her to forget everything and just start painting.

Baksh heeded the advice, admitting it rekindled the tranquillity and harmony, peace and solace.

“I did floral arrangement, I did decorating, I did everything else, but this is the climax. This feels right. It is where I belong.”

Every available moment was spent creating lasting images on canvas from either memory or photographs, using acrylics due to its vibrancy, on the easels.

“The paintings are so vibrant, yes, they have to come alive because, right now, with my health situation, this has to come alive.”

Asserting, “I am not a well person,” Baksh shared her elation with the opening of the exhibit and pieces she has done, capturing the serenity of the flowers in bloom, running water, unending passages through trees and other calming pieces. She said she wants to continue along this trajectory.

“If God spare my life, the next exhibition is going to be about florals. Only florals.”