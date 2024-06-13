Ode to Joslynne Carr-Sealey
THE EDITOR: To celebrate the life and legacy of my mother, Joslynne Carr-Sealey (March 31, 1935-July 14, 2023), and in loving memory of her, I have written an ode about her life.
A mother, a daughter
A child of life.
A teacher, an adjudicator
And for a time, a wife.
A sister, a cousin
And a friend who was dear.
Keeping in touch
With frequency and cheer.
A musician, a producer
A team player, too.
A mentor who brought out
The very best in you.
A fountain of knowledge,
She shared it all.
Through books, talks and song,
To gatherings large and small.
A modest life
Anchored in philanthropy,
She volunteered often
Giving back to her country.
Died in July.
On a day filled with rain.
The likes of her
We will not see again.
Yet she will live on
Through her rich legacy.
Just say her name:
Joslynne Carr-Sealey.
Rest in eternal peace, Mummy. I love and thank you.
ALICIA SEALEY
Toronto
