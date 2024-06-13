Lifeguard’s car broken into at Vessigny Beach

A police vehicle at a crime scene. - File photo

A La Brea lifeguard's car was broken into and a $19,000 air rifle stolen on June 12

Police said the victim, 58, from Manzanilla, secured his silver Toyota wagon in the parking lot of the Vessigny Beach facility in La Brea around 6.30am on June 12. When he returned around 2.15pm the same day, a security officer on duty told him two people had broken into his car.

The victim saw the right back window, worth $900, had been smashed and the air rifle was missing.

La Brea police were alerted and PCs Ali and Samlal gathered evidence. CSI personnel, including PC George and WPC Blaize, also responded.

The police reviewed CCTV footage, which shows a man breaking the glass, taking the air rifle and escaping into nearby bushes along the road.

The thief is of African descent, slim-built and has a brown complexion. He was wearing a red jersey, dark-coloured short pants and a white jersey over his face. He remained at large up to June 13.

PC Ali is leading the investigations.