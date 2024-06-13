Gran Couva woman choked in robbery

ONE of two men who broke into the apartment of a 47-year-old market vendor from Gran Couva choked her because they were having problems opening a door to get away.

The two suspects managed to open the door and left with a bag containing about $15,000 and jewellery valued at $18,000.

The police said around 9 pm on June 11, the victim locked her burglarproofing, doors and windows and went to sleep on a couch in the living room.

Around 1.45 am, she was awakened by a noise and saw two masked men standing in the living room.

They announced a robbery, ransacked the apartment and took the bag containing the money as well as the jewellery.

They then tried to leave, but struggled to open the door. One of the men choked the victim and demanded that she open it for them, but they then succeeded in doing so.

A report was made to the Gran Couva police station and PCs Khan and Douglas visited and searched for the suspects. No one was arrested.

The men had got into the apartment by breaking the lock on the burglarproofing and opening the main door.

PC Khan is leading the investigation.