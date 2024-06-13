Free Father's Day concert at President's House bandstand

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo

AS Trinidad and Tobago celebrates Father's Day on June 16, President Christine Kangaloo will celebrate dads with a "fantastically curated Father’s Day Concert" starting at 6 pm at the bandstand at President’s House, Port of Spain.

Following the success of her May 2023 celebration of mothers at the bandstand, Kangaloo will celebrate fathers on June 16, a news release from the Office of the President said on June 13.

The Office of the President said it is all free of charge as a Father’s Day gift to the nation.

It added, "In May 2023, over 800 mothers, aunts, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, and their families came out to the bandstand at President’s House for the Mother’s Day Concert.

"It was indeed a family affair with flawless performances, sweet steelpan music, dancing, and lots of giveaways with the cool evening breeze and breathtaking sunset as a backdrop."

The release said the initiative was born out of "Kangaloo’s call, at her inauguration in March 2023, for the facilities of President’s House to be 'put to even greater use in hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures – particularly among the youth. For example, I would like to see the bandstand put to regular use as a platform for new and emerging young artistes.'

"While the hosting of concerts on the bandstand is not a new concept, the focus of this and upcoming such initiatives, by Kangaloo, will be on youth and (especially) will be driven by collaborations that steer young people towards positive endeavours in culture."

The release said after the tremendous success of the 2023 concert, bpTT has officially come forward as the main sponsor of the 2024 Father’s Day Concert.

The 13-time Panorama champions bp Renegades will produce and arrange the show, which will feature Krisson “Seraphim” Joseph; 2024 National Junior Panorama winners bp Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra, featuring Quinton Neckles; St Joseph’s Convent, PoS, choir; Nishard M and Armonias Magnificas.

Gates open at 4.30 pm, with sponsors’ giveaways from 5 pm, featuring Illume Productions, HADCO, Sunshine Snacks, Bermudez, Sacha Cosmetics, National Flour Mills, Media 22, Nescafe and Kit Kat.

Parking will be in the Queen’s Park Savannah.