Excellent team selection for West Indies

West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul - (AP PHOTO)

THE EDITOR: I hope opening batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul understands that his poor form in a recent run of games, and the interest of the team’s performance, were the reasoning for his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad.

It is not permanent; rather, an opportunity for him to regain his form in order to be eligible for selection.

Welcome back, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder. I can’t wait to see them and Alzarri Joseph charge in against England. It will be a fascinating encounter.

No fairytale ending for James Anderson, gentlemen, he’s going to be emotional. West Indies, let’s ensure the entire England team cries.

I am appealing to fans and certain media outlets to give Shamar Joseph a rest from the gaslighting.

We can’t expect Shamar Joseph to doAustralia heroics every game from then on. It is harsh and unreasonable an expectation even for a top-flight athlete such as Shamar. I urge fellow players, teammates, Cricket West Indies and commentators to protect him from these trolls and bandwagonists.

Perhaps Amir Jangoo is behind Zachary McCaskie and Mikyle Louis in the pecking order of batters who have performed tremendously in the regional four-day tournament. Therefore he must be patient and let his bat do all the swearing.

After WI win the T20 World Cup, and people bleat that WI only won because of home advantage, and also complain about T20 not being "real cricket," a win in England against England would put to bed these narratives, and it would prove we don’t need Dr Rowley’s intervention in the region. So stay far away, Mr PM.

Lads in maroon, you all are weak, pathetic, third-world and hopeless. Test match captain Brathwaite...that’s your cue.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas