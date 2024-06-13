Decomposing body found in Beetham

Police crime-scene investigators on Clear Water Road, near NP's head office near Beetham Gardens in Port of Spain, where a man's body was found in the mangrove on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Police are trying to identify the decomposing body of a man that was found floating in a river near the Beetham water treatment plant on Wednesday.

Sources told Newsday that police responded to reports that at first said a man had been beheaded and his body dumped in the Beetham Gardens.

Officers made their way to Clear Water Road on the southern side of the Beetham Gardens, near the NP building, and searched the area with the help of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallance Rambharath.

Police found the body at about 4.10 pm. When they fished the man’s body out of the water they discovered that the man still had his head.

He was said to have been wearing green pants.

The body wasn’t identified up to press time.

A district medical officer pronounced the man dead and the body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be done, pending identification.