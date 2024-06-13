Charlotteville Folk Performers top the rest at SHAC sports day

Under the watchful eyes of Active Hype stewards Lorris Roberts, centre, and Keisha Charles-Thomas, Charlotteville Folk Performers is a picture of deep concentration in Family Chop Sticks. The large PVC pipes are their chop sticks as they try to move seven balls of varying sizes on top of those “sticks” from one end of the line up to the other. Each time they dropped a ball, they had to start over. -

The Signal Hill Alumni Choir’s (SHAC) 40th-anniversary celebrations continued on May 31, with its Sports and Family Day. The Buccoo Integrated Facility, home of the signature Tobago goat race, was the venue for the games, which got off the mark at 4 pm.

After two days of rain on the island, the sun shone gloriously, matching the joy and energy that filled the air as participants filtered into the venue, a media release said.

The invitational evening featured diverse groups/communities from Tobago participating for prizes and bragging rights in novelty events against host team SHAC. Competitors incuded Charlotteville Folk Performers, RBC Redemption Sound Setters, Signal Hill Alumni Association, Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive School Class of '98 and SHAC offspring, led by SHAC’s Kenesha Dennis and expertly facilitated by Active Hype, a subsidiary of DosFit Studios, of Sherwood Park.

Teams were asked to send out participants before being told what event was on the card and that itself caused laughter, as often people were not necessarily the best fit for the event. For example, when game master Jevan Carrington called for teams to send out their “sexiest man,” no one could tell that event would be Hot Pants, which required competitors to put on a pair of shorts without using their hands, the release said.

Then there were Drunken Waiters, Family Chop Sticks, Twinzees, Nailed it, Sugar Stick, Blind Banana, and Tug-o-War with a twist. For the younger ones there were events like musical hoops and head-shoulder-knees-toes-bottle.

This was a first-of-its-kind event for SHAC as hosts. Members came set on winning. But despite valiant efforts and an unbeaten run, including eventual victory in the tug-o-war competition, SHAC had to settle for second place overall. The very impressive Charlotteville Folk Performers copped first place, coming with determination to win from the first whistle.

MC Kasel Campbell, the self-proclaimed director for the day, was the perfect pairing for the afternoon, which celebrated community, unity and teamwork symbolic of SHAC’s work and contributions of the past 40 years.

Next on the choir’s commemorative agenda will be the multimedia exhibition of SHAC’s 40 years, in Tobago later this month. Among other activities will be four concerts in the south at Naparima Bowl (September 21), in the north at the Central Bank Auditorium (September 28 and 29) and at Shaw Park Complex, Tobago (October 6).

The year’s celebration is under the theme 2064: A Musical Odyssey, as SHAC projects into the next 40 years and its future as a leading choral movement.

For more info: 751-5027