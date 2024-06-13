Cancer Society, Republic Bank to bat against cancer in August

TT Cancer Society logo. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS) will host Batting Against Cancer – an all-star charity cricket fete match – to be held on August 10 at the Skinner Park Sporting Facility, San Fernando.

Speaking at the media launch on June 13, chairman of the TTCS Robert Dumas said, "This event is not just about raising awareness, it is about fostering a sense of unity, camaraderie and support.

"It is about standing shoulder to shoulder with those who are fighting, those who have fought and those who have lost loved ones to this devastating disease.

"Cancer affects us all, directly or indirectly. It knows no boundaries, touches every family, and challenges our resilience.

"Yet it is a battle that we can fight together."

Director of the TTCS Dr Asante Le Blanc said this event is a part of the TTCS Relay for Life event – a fund-raising and awareness programme initiated by the American Cancer Society – with the cricket match being the second event in the initiative.

"TTCS is proud to join 34 other countries globally, united by a shared vision to find a cure for cancer and support patients and their families throughout their journey."

She said last year she was thrilled to lead the team in the first Relay for Life. The event took place over two days, included several activities, and was attended by hundreds of people.

Le Blanc spoke on why cricket was chosen as the event for this year.

"One of the most important things I said when we partnered with the American Cancer Society was about TT not losing its identity and cricket is a part of that identity."

Kwame Blanchfield, senior manager, group marketing and communications at Republic Bank, said the bank has been an ally to the TTCS for the last two decades and is happy to support the events.

"This event can go a long way in making a difference in the lives of others.

"We at Republic Bank are incredibly honoured to be the title sponsors of the TTCS Relay for Life and as a responsible corporate citizen we understand the impact of cancer on individuals, families and communities.

"We continue to show our unwavering commitment through our Power to make as a Difference programme."

With cricket fever in the air – ICC T20 World Cup and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League – Blanchfield said, "The inclusion of this event as a part of Relay for Life is a perfect fit.

"We all hope this event will unite our communities while continuing to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and support services."

At the launch, held at the Republic Bank Sports Club, Barataria on June 13, were TT cricketers Terrance Hinds, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Caneisha Isaac and Rayad Emrit, who will all take part in the all-star game.

Former TT and West Indies cricketer Emrit has also been on the board of the TTCS for almost a year.

He said, "I got involved because my dad was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in June last year.

"Cancer is something that hit my home really hard and I wanted to give back to the cancer patients and to the nation as a whole."

Also there was Darius Emrith, this year's Global Hero of Hope in TT, who shared his story of being diagnosed with colon cancer ten years after starting to get symptoms at 19.

Through his new role as a global hero – cancer survivors who have demonstrated a commitment to the mission of saving lives from the disease – Emrith said he will continue to fulfil his purpose of sharing his story to educate, inspire and instil hope in others with regard to cancer and promoting and preparing for the Relay for Life event.

There will be two games on August 10, the first starting at 2pm between two teams consisting of a mixture of 24 clubs from across TT, who will then play an all-star mixed team in the second match.

Tickets can be pre-ordered through the TTCS projects department.

The cost is $100 for adults and $60 for children.