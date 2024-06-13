2 robbed after trying to buy items through Facebook

File photo

A man was robbed $9,500 in cash and valuables after attempting to meet up with a man he met on Facebook Market to buy an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Reports say the 34-year-old victim from Siparia went to the Eastern Main Road near Success Laventille, around 4 pm on Tuesday with a friend.

Both men were seated in the friend's red Nissan Almera when they were approached by three men of African descent.

One suspect was described as slim-built, five feet eight inches and dark in complexion. He had an afro, wore a white jersey and three-quarters pants and was said to be about 20-25 years.

The other suspect was described as having fair complexion, being slim-built, having a short afro, tattoos on his chest and wearing a white vest and black three-quarters pants. He is said to be about 17-20 years old.

The third suspect is brown in complexion, slim-built, has short hair and is five feet, six inches tall, with scars on both forearms.

The men stole $7,000, an iPhone XX Max valued at $2,500, ID, debit and credit cards. The men ran off after the robbery and the incident was reported to the Besson Street Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.

Another man was robbed of $3,000 after arranging to meet a man to buy a car through Facebook.

The 23-year-old victim from Cunupia wanted to buy a silver Nissan Tiida with a rent-to-own option.

The victim made arrangements to meet at a law firm in Arima.

Around 8.44 am on Tuesday, the suspect drove the car to the victim's home.

Both men then drove to a law firm in Arima to finalise the agreement. While in the waiting area of the firm, the victim gave the suspect $3,000.

Within a few minutes, the suspect got a phone call and walked out of the waiting area. After a while, the victim went to look for the suspect but could not find him or the car. He tried calling him but got no answer.

The suspect is of African descent, approximately five feet, three inches, brown in complexion, medium-built, and has a close haircut.

He wore a black hat, a green and red jersey with the name Savion Lewis printed on the back and black three-quarter pants. Arima police are investigating.