Youth vie for $20,000 in Bring Yuh Talent

Tabla fusionist Shivanand Ramdhanie competes at the at the Bring Your Talent semi-final at the Bungalow. -

Talented youth from across Trinidad and Tobago have been given a Caribbean television platform to showcase their diverse range of talents on M&E TV which presented the first semi-final of its first-ever Bring Yuh Talent (BYT) competition at The Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge, 20 Rust Street, Port of Spain, on June 6.

Over the past six weeks, 36 "rising stars" have competed for the $20,000 grand prize, a media release said.

BYT said it offers a unique platform, supporting the launch of careers for the next generation of undiscovered talent, with 75 per cent of the semi-finalists under 30 years old.

The first semi-final featured a line-up of Bollywood dance group and Ravita R – Indian classical dance; Idrees Saleem –spoken word, Shivanand Ramdhanie –tabla fusionist, vocalists Sharissa Camejo, Aaliyah Hinds, Nigel Lopez, Anthony Lincoln, and Karfeisha Olyia.

M&E TV managing director Peter C Lewis said in the release, “M&E TV is proud to host a talent competition with such a high calibre of performers. We are truly grateful to our panel of professional and celebrity judges who have given their time to advise our performers on how to improve and excel at their craft including, Sen the honourable Paul Richards, Carl 'Beaver' Henderson, La Shaun Prescott, Heathcliff West, Dancing Pablo, Kenney Phillips, Sanell Dempster, Penelope Spencer, and Terri Lyons.”

Brand manager of The Bungalow Brooke Rogers expressed support for BYT and said the venue will continue to give a future space to creatives beyond this venture.

"The Bungalow is thrilled to continue our partnership with M&E TV in 2024," Rogers said in the release. "We believe in fostering artistic expression and providing a platform for talented creatives. Beyond the BYT competition, The Bungalow will continue to showcase the talent of these rising stars at our restaurant."

The second BYT semi-final takes place on June 13, at 8 pm, at The Bungalow and admission is free. This event will feature 12 performers including dancers Ariana Boodoo and Denisia Latchman, Julio the Magician, The Cutterz, and vocalists Cristian Taylor, Aniya Matthews, Dazzle, Carlton Louison, Tinesha Williams, Jabeez Ali, and Juniah Lifa.

For more info: Peter C. Lewis, M&E TV; Brooke Rogers, The Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge