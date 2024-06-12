Woman chases bandits, crashes into getaway car

File photo

After being held up at gunpoint by two men who tried to steal her car, a Coast Guard officer chased the bandits’ getaway car and crashed into it, leading to the arrest of the driver.

At 8.25pm on Monday, the 42-year-old woman parked her SUV on Rickson Street, El Dorado. She remained in the car.

Two men approached, one armed with a gun. They knocked on her window and announced a robbery.

The woman got out of the car, threw her keys into some nearby bushes and ran off. She hid behind a nearby wall and watched as the men searched her car and stole her phone.

They then got into a gold Nissan Tiida which was waiting nearby and drove off.

The woman went to the bushes, found her keys, got into her car and began following the getaway car.

The men got out at Macoya Road, El Dorado and ran in opposite directions.

The woman then crashed her car into the back of the getaway car and raised an alarm, at which a passer-by started video-recording the incident.

The victim and the alleged driver of the getaway car both went to the nearby Tunapuna Police Station and made reports.

While he was at the station, police identified the driver as a suspect in the theft of a Suzuki Swift in March last year. The Swift was stolen in Tunapuna and found in San Juan with the man’s fingerprints inside.

The driver was arrested over Monday’s incident and is being questioned in connection with last year’s car theft.