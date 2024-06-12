Windies aim to stay perfect as T20 World Cup touches down in Trinidad

WEST INDIES aim to stay perfect while New Zealand hunt their first T20 World Cup win when Group C action makes its first stop in Trinidad at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba on June 12, from 8.30pm.

Despite recording contrasting starts to the tournament, victory for either nation in this tie holds great value going forward.

The West Indies sit in second position on the five-team Group C standings after winning both opening games against Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Uganda.

Afghanistan are in pole position as they remain unbeaten and ahead of the maroon due to a higher net run rate of +5.225. West Indies’s run rate is +3.574. Both nations have four points each.

The Kiwis, however, were handsomely beaten by Afghanistan by 84 runs in their lone contest so far, and sit in cellar position with a -4.200 net run rate. New Zealand are intent on putting on a brave fight against the co-hosts and will have to do so in front of an intimidating and anticipated sold-out crowd at the BLCA.

Victory for West Indies significantly increases their chances of a Super Eight spot while such a result could put New Zealand on the brink of an early World Cup exit.

Windies skipper Rovman Powell said their competitive record at this venue is a positive one. However, persistent rain over the past few days could take some flavour out of the more batter-friendly wicket for West Indies.

Coming off a a relatively slower pitch at Providence in Guyana for the last two games, Powell is hoping for sunny conditions on match day, to help dry the BLCA wicket.

Their training session on Tuesday was cancelled owing to rain. Earlier, New Zealand got a light session in. Powell confirmed all 15 players are fully fit and up for selection.

“The results have gone our way here at BLCA and I think that is additional confidence for us. We are prepared for the surface here at BLCA and that’s very good for us,” he said at the pre-match press conference on June 11.

“I’m not sure especially with the rain around, that can play a part in scores because if the groundsmen don’t have sufficient time to prepare the wickets that’s also a problem. If the wicket doesn’t get enough time to sun, hopefully, it’s a very good game in terms of the weather. Sun on game day will do us well…but whatever surface is presented to us tomorrow we still have to be professional to find a way to win.”

He added that the Providence wicket was “a bit disappointing” and hoped they fare better in Trinidad.

Confidence, Powell said, is high is the maroon camp having recently climbed the ICC Men’s T20 Rankings into fourth position.

Match-winning batting displays from Roston Chase (42 not out), vice-captain Brandon King (34) and Nicholas Pooran (27) got the job done against PNG while a historic five-for from spinner Akeal Hosein (5/11) and stern knocks from Jonson Charles (44), Andre Russell (30 not out) and Powell (23) affirmed victory over Uganda.

“The guys are extremely confident and we put it to the scale of ten. We’re playing good cricket and it’s just for us to continue. Those expectations are in the back of us once we play good T20 cricket. We’re at home so expectations and pressure is always there.”

Having lost to Afghanistan in their opening match, Powell said there may no better time to face New Zealand.

“If there’s a good time to play New Zealand I think it’s now. They’re a little bit undercooked and the pressure is really on them. This game decides whether they go on yes or no. We’re focusing on what we have to do and once we can do that that will take care of itself.”

When asked how he plans to quell the dangerous pace of fellow Rajasthan Royals teammate and Kiwi left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult, Powell said the squad has been working behind the scenes to analyse him and other players ahead of the anticipated contest.

“Everything you’re doing in every game is available around the world. Thankfully we have very good analysts who’ve figured out some of the strengths and weaknesses on Trent Boult so hopefully tomorrow we can mitigate them and try to capitalise.”

SQUADS

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears