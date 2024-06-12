WI Academy lose first One-day match to Emerging Ireland

West Indies Academy opening batsman Leonardo Julien plays an attacking shot versus the Emerging Ireland team in their first 50-over match in Eglinton on June 11. Photo courtesy Windies Cricket. -

WEST INDIES Academy fell to a six-wicket loss in their first 50-over match versus Emerging Ireland at Woodvale Road in Eglinton, Northern Ireland on June 11.

After being sent in to have first strike, the West Indies Academy team were bowled out for a modest 224 in 43.1 overs, with aggressive TT batsman Leonardo Julien top-scoring with 82 off 61 balls with nine fours and four sixes. A few other batsmen got starts for the young Windies team, however, they weren't able to spend enough time in the middle to challenge the Irish with an imposing total.

Opener Kadeem Alleyne (eight) and Ackeem Auguste (duck) were dismissed off consecutive balls in the fifth over by Matthew Foster (two for 29) as the visitors slipped to 22 for two. Julien then dominated a third-wicket stand of 58 with Teddy Bishop (ten) as the West Indies Academy progressed to 80 for three in the 16th over before the latter was dismissed by Tom Hayes (two for 32).

Julien put on 48 for the fourth wicket with Jordan Johnson (20), before the pair was sent back to the pavilion in consecutive overs to leave WI Academy on 136 for five in the 21st over. At that stage, the run rate from the West Indies team was well over six runs per over. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with the last five wickets falling for just 88 runs.

Batting at number six, wicket-keeper/batsman Carlon Bowen-Tuckett tried his best to keep the lower order together as he struck a patient 41 from 75 balls. In reply, the Emerging Ireland team got to 227 for four in the 47th over, with Morgan Topping leading the way with an unbeaten knock of 66.

The Irish started steadily, as openers Jake Egan (38 off 68 balls) and Chris de Freitas (25 off 58 balls) put on 60 for the first wicket before their stand was broken by seamer Johann Layne (two for 36) in the 19th over.

Layne got the wickets of de Freitas and Egan in quick succession, and the Emerging Ireland team lost their third wicket when Cade Carmichael (12) was dismissed by Joshua James (two for 59) to leave the hosts on 106 for three in the 29th over.

Topping then put on 71 runs for the fourth wicket with Scott MacBeth (42 off 37 balls), before the latter was sent back to the hut by James in the 42nd over.

There was no slip-up by the Irish, though, and they won the match comfortably with 19 balls to spare as Topping and Kian Hilton (18 not out) put on an unbeaten 50-run stand for the fifth wicket. Topping finished the game in fine style as he cracked WI Academy captain Nyeem Young for two fours and a six in the 47th over to put an emphatic stamp on the performance.

The teams were due to play the second game of their three-match 50-over series in Magheramason, Bready on Wednesday.

Summarised Scores:

West Indies Academy: 224 from 43.1 overs (Leonardo Julien 82, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 41; Matthew Foster 2/29, Tom Mayes 2/31) vs Emerging Ireland: 227/4 from 46.5 overs (Morgan Topping 66 not out, Scott MacBeth 42; Johann Layne 2/36, Joshua James 2/59). Emerging Ireland won by 6 wickets.