Self Help Commission: Investigation ongoing, 4 officers sent on leave

Adrian Winter - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSH) has confirmed reports that four of its senior officers have been sent on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.

In a statement on Tuesday, commission chairman Adrian Winter said, "This measure is a standard procedure to ensure a thorough and unbiased process. We remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of integrity in our operations."

Winter made no comment on the identities of the officers, the reasons for their being sent on administrative leave or any details of the ongoing investigation.

"To preserve the integrity of the process and to protect the privacy and rights of all involved parties, no further details can be shared at this time. The commission continues to operate and serve the less fortunate in society without interruption."