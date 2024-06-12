Seed of Greatness 'keep a clean scene' on World Oceans Day

Members of the Good News Youth Club participate in a sand sculpting exercise at the Beach Cleanup Games on Sunset Beach in Mayaro on June 8. - Photo courtesy Oliviaevents2023.

TO commemorate World Oceans Day on June 8 and promote an appreciation for the country’s natural resources, Seed of Greatness – Biche Football Development School and Believe Enterprises collaborated to host their first Beach Cleanup Games at Sunset Beach, Mayaro.

A total of five teams participated in the event, which saw intriguing action in several novelty events. Approximately 140-150 people turned up to show their support for the initiative and represent their teams Seed of Greatness, Biche Police Youth Club, Good News Youth Club, Mafeking United Football Club and If Yuh Know Yuh Know.

To go along with the popular novelty events, the teams tested their creativity in a sand sculpting exercise which saw them using their imagination and the varying material along the shoreline to carve out sea creatures.

Seed of Greatness coach and founder, Denice Dedier, deemed the day a success as she said the objectives were met. A total of 95 garbage bags were filled with plastic items found along the shore as the teams made their trek. Good News Youth Club accounted for 40 of the bags that were collected.

“The cleanup project was to remind our youth the importance of keeping a clean scene and that even the beaches deserve to be clean,” Dedier told Newsday. “The day was solely based on enjoying the natural resources that can be found along the ocean’s course. Our aim was to bring the young people together in a different environment where we would have fun but understanding the power of team as the entire day all events were set out on team activities.”

There were varying prizes on offer to keep the competitive juices flowing. There was a prize for the largest crew, the team that collected the most garbage bags and of course, the overall beach games winner.

Good News Youth Club and Seed of Greatness had the largest crews, with the former club also taking the overall beach games title.

Dedier hopes the World Oceans Day activities can open the eyes and perspectives of the participants and create new possibilities.

“(Seed of Greatness) is an organisation which is solely based on youth development and community development – the development of the holistic individual.

“My focus is solely to create a new platform and environment where young people could just be the best version of themselves. It’s all about giving them different opportunities. You never know out of this beach cleanup somebody might have a liking for the beach and go into the environmental field as a result.”