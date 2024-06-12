Police: No drones at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

An aerial view of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is warning that using camera drones in the area of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) is against the law.

The West Indies will host New Zealand at the BLCA in Tarouba, San Fernando from 8.30 pm on June 12 in an ICC T20 World Cup group C match.

Four other matches will also be played at the BLCA on June 13, 14, 17, and 26.

In a media release posted to their Facebook page, the police said the use of drones at the stadium is strictly prohibited without prior approval from the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) when sporting and other events are taking place.

It explained this is due to an existing no-fly zone, which extends over part of the venue and restrictions with regard to flying drones over people and property.

The TTCAA has designated specific no-fly zones which include Port of Spain, Chaguaramas, Caroni, Pointe-a-Pierre, Point Lisas, Point Fortin and Galeota.

The use of drones is also banned within five kilometres of any manned aircraft operation, including the boundary of any airport and within two kilometres of any helipad.

Drones are also not to be used over any crowded area, over any public event or at an altitude above 400 feet.

The police said their Air Support Unit will be deploying counter-drone measures over the BLCA to assist with safety and security.

“All necessary steps will be taken to safeguard and protect the public, service personnel, attendees and law-enforcement aircraft especially where drones create a hazard during this very security-sensitive event.”