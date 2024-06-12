One man dead, another injured in Valencia shooting

An investigator at a crime scene. - File photo

A VALENCIA man was shot and killed by unknown assailants on June 11 while standing at the roadside.

At around 11 am, Sherwin Coxall, 49, was with Nicholas Campo, 35, at the corner of Williams and St Albans roads, Valencia, when a silver Nissan Tiida stopped nearby.

Two armed men, wearing masks, got out and began shooting at Coxall and Campo.

When they fell to the ground the men stopped shooting, got back into the car and drove north along Oropouche Road.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who found Coxall lying on his stomach under a truck parked nearby with gunshot wounds.

Coxall showed no signs of life and the District Medical Officer ordered his body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Campo was shot in the right shoulder. He was assisted by several people who had gathered at the scene, and taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Crime scene investigators found five 40-calibre ammunition, five 9mm spent shells, five projectiles and one deformed projectile.

Police also found a licence plate which is believed to have fallen off the getaway car.