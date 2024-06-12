Hinds: Rules for children to visit incarcerated parents

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says there are established procedures which allow children to be granted permission to visit incarcerated parents .

He made this comment in the Senate on June 11.

Hinds said the procedures allow a person imprisoned for a continuous period of at least a year to be allowed visits by his or her children.

He added that should an inmate be ill and wish to see his or her children, such a visit could be arranged.

Hinds said prisoners who had been sentenced to death had the same privileges as those who are remanded or convicted.

In response to a question from Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye about whether children were allowed to visit virtually with any incarcerated parent, Hinds was uncertain.

But he said, "However, I would not be surprised, given the experience that this nation and the world had during the covid experience and learned from that."