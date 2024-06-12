Family Reading Circle features storyteller Stacey Alfonso-Mills

Stacey Alfonso-Mills -

Families are invited to the next Family Reading Circle at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair.

This month’s event, on June 15, marks the continuation of the monthly series celebrating books aimed specifically at young readers.

The featured reader will be storyteller Stacey Alfonso-Mills, author of The Boys of Sinclair Hill books and Manatee has a Question. Alfonso-Mills’s engaging storytelling promises to captivate the young audience, making this a memorable event for all attendees, a media release said.

Let’s Read TT, an early literacy advocacy NGO, will enhance the event with its rich collection of children’s books. Parents will discover a variety of stories and learn helpful read-aloud techniques to continue the fun at home, the release said.

Running from 10 am-midday, the Family Reading Circle welcomes children aged seven and younger, along with their parents or caregivers. This free event promotes a love for reading and helps develop essential language and comprehension skills in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

As an exclusive offer for those attending, Paper Based Bookshop at The Writers Centre is offering a special bundle for $150, which includes a limited edition Children’s Caravan T-shirt, a button and the latest edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Storytelling Caravan, Book 9. These illustrated stories, created by children for children, are designed to spark young readers’ imaginations.

The Family Reading Circle events are free and open to all.