Duncan, Cowie victorious at women's golf in Tobago

Kiayah Marson won the juniors nine-hole category. PHOTO BY CASWELL GORDON - CASWELL GORDON

THE Third Ladies Golf tournament was held at the Magdalena Beach and Golf Resort at Tobago Plantations on June 8 with Helen Duncan and Tamara Cowie among the winners.

There were three categories – women's, beginner women's and juniors. One of the standout moments of the day was the longest drive competition, which saw participants pushing their limits and showcasing their power and precision. The closest to the pin challenge also drew significant attention, with several close attempts adding to the excitement.

The winners of the women's tournament were well-seasoned competitors. Helen Duncan topped the field with 39 points, followed by Jacqueline Crawford with 37 points and Emilie Ramsahai followed closely with 36 points. The winner of the beginner women's tournament was Tamara Cowie, followed by Mai Ferguson, Sherla McKenzie and Carlistra Groden.

The juniors tournament had three, six and nine-hole categories. The respective winners were Janeyah Woods, Milan Pilgrim and Kiayah Marson.