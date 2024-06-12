Digicel employees donate to Period Positivity Project

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, women of the Digicel Foundation and Soroptimist International Esperance stand in solidarity to battle against period poverty with products donated by Digicel's staff which will go to the period bank. -

IN recognition of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, the Digicel Foundation partnered with Soroptimist International Esperance to support its Period Positivity Project.

This collaborative initiative will set up a period bank to supply period products to 130 girls at Picton Presbyterian Primary School, Debe Presbyterian Primary School, and ASJA Girls' College, Barrackpore, ensuring they never have to miss school because of a lack of access to the essential products, a media release said.

Digicel staff were asked to make donations of sanitary products from May 20-28, and the response was overwhelming, with over $10,000 worth of products donated, the release said.

It’s estimated that as many as two in five women struggle to purchase period supplies owing to lack of income – otherwise known as "period poverty."

The release said, "Although there are not enough facts to support that this is a cause for concern in Trinidad and Tobago, a recent study conducted with a sample of 504 women in the 18-48 age group highlighted the challenges women face in accessing affordable period products. The results showed that 76 per cent thought period products were not affordable, while 51 per cent struggled to obtain them; further emphasising the need for legislation and policies to address this issue."

The inability to afford and access menstrual, sanitisation and hygiene products has brought more interest to reusable market products that can reduce costs in the long term. Menstrual cups can last for up to ten years, and one set of reusable cloth pads is equivalent to over 1,000 disposables, the release said.

Access to the period bank will assist in promoting proper menstrual hygiene care, ultimately enabling girls to remain in school, bolstering their confidence, and, most importantly, enhancing their educational outcomes.