Cop collapses, dies during firearm training in Gran Couva

Couva District Health Facility. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Health

A police constable attached to the JPU who collapsed on the job in the evening on June 11 has died.

PC Shastri Maharaj, 39, was doing firearms training at the Gran Couva range when he collapsed.

Colleagues took him to the Couva District Health Facility, but he was pronounced dead while being treated.

Enquiries are continuing into the cause of his death.

Newsday will provide further detail as it comes to hand.