Christo’s 2019 hit Red Gyal gets 4.4m views on YouTube

- Red Gyal artwork

Trinidad and Tobago singer/songwriter Jahmike “Christo” Bonas’s popular 2019 song Red Gyal has amassed 4.4 million views on YouTube as he recently released his new song, Thank You for Life.

He is known for his songs which fuses the local genres of soca, calypso, parang, chutney and reggae.

Red Gyal gave Christo greater visibility within the local music industry.

A press release said the achievement showed Christo’s talent but also demonstrated the popularity of his music on a global scale.

“Red Gyal, a captivating fusion of vibrant beats and infectious lyrics, has captivated audiences worldwide since its release. Christo's unique blend of genres, coupled with his distinctive style, has resonated with listeners from diverse backgrounds, cementing his status as a trailblazer in the music scene,” it said.

The new release, Thank You For Life, is a message of gratitude, it added.

The single blends positive lyrics with soulful melodies and tells of the artiste’s commitment to spreading hope, the release said.

“I believe the simple things are your blessings and Thank You For Life is a celebration of that belief. It’s a song that reminds us to appreciate what we have and be thankful for every day,” Christo said in the release.

Thank You For Life was released on May 10 and is available on all streaming platforms.