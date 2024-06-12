Aalisha Alexis, Cameron Wong advance at National Tennis Championships

Cameron Wong. - Angelo Marcelle/ Newsday File Photo

AALISHA Alexis, Cameron Wong and Lilly Mohammed advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles category when the National Tennis Championships served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on June 10.

Alexis defeated Naomi Mohammed 6-1, 7-5 in the round of 16. Wong also won her match in straight sets over Shiloh Walker 6-4, 6-2 and Lilly got past Savitree Singh 6-0, 6-4 to seal a spot in the final eight. Many of the top-seeded players received round of 16 byes including Ella Carrington, Jordane Dookie, Lee Ann Thornton, Charlotte Ready and Kiera Youssef. Many of the women’s singles players are still juniors.

Matches will also be played in the men’s singles; men’s doubles; women’s doubles; mixed doubles; women’s 35+ singles; men’s 45+ singles; and men’s 45+ doubles categories in the tournament which runs until Sunday.

Round of 64 matches were contested on Monday in the men’s singles. Among the winners were Zachary Byng, James Sookram and Alijah Leslie. Byng whipped Hamid Khaleel 6-1, 6-1; Sookram showed resilience to outlast Ross Hackshaw 4-6, 6-2, 11-9; and Leslie cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sebastian Sylvester.