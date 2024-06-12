14-year-old schoolgirl beaten, raped in Tobago

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A GLAMORGAN man has been arrested and is assisting police in their investigation after a 14-year-old student Tobago student was raped on June 10.

A police source told Newsday the student stopped a PH taxi driver around 8 am to go to school, but the driver made a detour to another location, where the student was beaten and raped. The source said the child was dropped off on the road near her school.

Newsday understands that her relatives were contacted, and she was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where she was treated.

Investigations are ongoing.