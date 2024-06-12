1 woman stabbed, 1 attacked, 12-year-old buggered

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 27-year-old Venezuelan woman was stabbed in the neck, chest, left shoulder, and arm on the night of June 10 in Cunupia.

The victim's sister said she got a call around 12 am on June 11 from a friend who lives in her sister's apartment. The caller said the woman's sister and a close male friend had had an argument over money and the man stabbed her.

The victim’s neighbour called an ambulance which took the victim to the Chaguanas Health Facility and she was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.

Police from the Cunupia station arrived at the Chaguanas Health Facility around 3.58 am.

Reports say the officers tried to speak with the victim, but doctors Nandlal and Kidney told them the victim was in a critical condition.

Officers went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they spoke with the victim’s 29-year-old sister, who told them what she knew.

WPC Joseph is investigating.

On June 11, a Laventille man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home with an illegal gun.

Reports say at around 3.30 pm, the man, dressed in pink-coloured three-quarter pants, a black vest and boots, entered the woman’s living room, where she was sitting.

He pointed a gun at her and the two began to argue after he threatened to shoot her. They got into a scuffle and the man snatched the woman's gold chain from around her neck before fleeing.

Police officers from Besson Street station held the man the same day and PC Brown is investigating.

Also on June 11, the mother of a 12-year-old boy reported to the Chaguanas Police that her son had been buggered.

The Caroni woman said around 12 pm, her son said that around 1.30 am he had been in bed with a close male relative. The victim said the 29-year-old suspect touched him inappropriately for about five minutes.

Investigations are ongoing.