Your feet can be guide to your health

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

YOUR FEET can be a guide to your health. Your feet most times are treated with scant courtesy compared to other parts of your body. But your feet do the most challenging job, taking you to all places you go, and without which you find it hard to function. So, they should be treated better, as they can also be a guide to what goes on with your overall health.

The following are pointers that your feet can indicate about your general health:

Cold feet

If your toes are always cold, one reason could be poor blood flow – a circulatory problem sometimes linked to smoking, high blood pressure, or heart disease. The nerve damage of uncontrolled diabetes can also make your feet feel cold. Other possible causes include hypothyroidism and anaemia.

Foot pain

When feet ache after a long day, you might blame your shoes. But pain may come from a stress fracture, a small crack in a bone. Also, weakened bones due to osteoporosis increases the risk.

Dragging your feet

Sometimes the first sign of a problem is a change in the way you walk. A wider gait or slight foot dragging can be linked to diabetes, nerve damage, vitamin deficiency and alcoholism. Foot dragging can also be caused by problems with the brain, spinal cord or muscles.

Clubbed toes

In clubbing, the shape of the toes (and often the fingers) changes. The nails are more rounded on top and curve downward. Lung disease is the most common underlying cause, but it also can be caused by heart disease, liver and digestive disorders, or certain infections. Sometimes, clubbing runs in families without any underlying disease.

Swollen feet

This is usually a temporary nuisance caused by standing too long or a long flight – especially if you are pregnant. In contrast, feet that stay swollen can be a sign of a serious medical condition. The cause may be poor circulation, a problem with the lymphatic system, or a blood clot. A kidney disorder or underactive thyroid can also cause swelling. If you have persistent swelling of your feet, see a physician.

Burning feet

A burning sensation in the feet is common among diabetics with peripheral nerve damage. It can also be caused by a vitamin B deficiency, athlete's foot, chronic kidney disease, poor circulation in the legs and feet (peripheral arterial disease), or hypothyroidism.

Pain in the big toe

Gout is a notorious cause of sudden pain in the big toe joint, along with redness and swelling. Osteoarthritis is another culprit that causes pain and swelling. If the joint is rigid, it may be hallux rigidus, a complication of arthritis where a bone spur develops. Injury to ligaments surrounding the joint is another cause.

Pain in the

smaller toes

If you feel like you're walking on a marble, or if pain burns in the ball of your foot and radiates to the toes, you may have Morton's neuroma, a thickening of tissue around a nerve, usually between the third and fourth toes. It is eight to ten times more common in women than in men. It is caused by injury or too much pressure on the toes.

Itchy feet

Itchy, scaly skin may be athlete's foot, a common fungal infection. A reaction to chemicals or skin care products – called contact dermatitis – can cause itching, too, along with redness and dry patches. If the skin on itchy feet is thick and pimple-like, it may be psoriasis, an over-reaction of the immune system.

Foot spasms

A sudden, sharp pain in the foot is the hallmark of a muscle spasm or cramp, which can last many minutes. Overwork and muscle fatigue are common causes. Other causes include poor circulation, dehydration, or imbalances in potassium, magnesium, calcium, or vitamin D levels in the body. The changing hormone levels of pregnancy or thyroid disorders may play a role.

Yellow toenails

A fungal infection often causes thickened yellow toenails. Thick, yellow nails also can be a sign of an underlying disease, including lymphedema (swelling related to the lymphatic system), lung problems, psoriasis, or rheumatoid arthritis.

Poorly/non-

healing wounds

These are major warning signs for diabetes. Diabetes impairs sensation in the feet, circulation and normal wound healing. So, even blisters can become a troublesome wound. Slow healing wounds can also be caused by peripheral arterial disease (poor circulation).

White nails

Injury to the nail or illness anywhere in the body can cause white areas in the nails. If part or all of a nail separates from the nail bed, it can appear white – and may be due to an injury, nail infection, or psoriasis. If the nail is intact and most of it is white, it can sometimes be a sign of liver disease, congestive heart failure, or kidney disease.

Heel pain

The most common cause of heel pain is plantar fasciitis, the inflammation where this long ligament attaches to the heel bone. The pain is sharpest when you first wake up and put pressure on the foot. However, arthritis, excessive exercise, tendinitis, spurs on calcaneus (heel) bone, and poorly fitting shoes can also cause heel pain. If you notice anything unusual or uncomfortable on your feet, consult your doctor as this may be a warning sign of some other problems.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 3631807,or 7575411