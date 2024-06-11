T20 World Cup Week I: Co-hosts unbeaten, Afghans show pedigree but Pakistan falter

United States’ captain Monank Patel plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6. The US won the match in a super over pulling off one of the biggest upsets in cricket history. - AP PHOTO

WEEK ONE of the International Cricket Council (ICC) 2024 T20 World Cup is history. We have already seen upsets, questionable wickets, co-hosts playing unbeaten and Afghanistan showing they are certainly no longer minnows in world cricket.

Fans, especially in the US, are coming out in their numbers at venues in Dallas and New York.

The spectators are slowly attending matches at the West Indies venues with matches contested in Guyana, Barbados and Antigua already. Some of the matches featuring less renowned teams have struggled to bring fans to the grounds.

India, along with co-hosts West Indies and US, are among those delivering quality performances at the tournament, which bowled off on June 1. Other teams will be aiming to rebound in week two in an effort to advance past the group stage and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Unbeaten co-hosts Windies, US

Many had co-host West Indies as one of the pre-tournament favourites. The Windies are a perfect two wins from as many matches, but it was not always convincing. West Indies got a shaky start in their opener against Papua New Guinea in a Group C contest at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on June 2.

Papua New Guinea scored a modest 136/8 in 20 overs, a total fans expected West Indies to chase comfortably. West Indies did not canter to victory as at one stage were 97/5 after 16 overs.

Roston Chase, who has been proving his worth in the shortest format of the game in recent months, put West Indies on his shoulders with 42 not out to steer the home team to 137/5 in 19 overs to win by five wickets.

"I think we are 60, 70 per cent there...Hopefully, we can correct that for the second game," West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell said after the first win.

West Indies certainly did not disappoint against Uganda, whipping the African nation by 134 runs in a match also played at Providence. After posting 173/5, West Indies bundled out Uganda for only 39 in 12 overs – tied for the lowest score in the history of the T20 World Cup. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the star of the show with figures of 5/11.

West Indies will play their next match against New Zealand at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday at 8.30 pm.

The US, not considered a powerhouse in cricket, have made a flying start winning two matches in Group A. In the opening match of the tournament, Aaron Jones cracked a blistering 94 not out off 40 balls to propel the US to a seven-wicket win over Canada in front of a lively crowd in Dallas.

The US created an upset when they defeated Pakistan in a super over in Dallas. The majority of the US players were born outside of the US, coming from strong cricket nations.

For example, Corey Anderson represented New Zealand at the international level, Jones has Barbadian roots and Steven Taylor has Jamaican heritage.

Powerful Afghans

Entering the tournament, Afghanistan were considered to be a team that could surprise one of the more traditionally powerful nations. Afghanistan have already shown they are a force to reckon with, picking up back-to-back wins, including a crushing win over New Zealand in Guyana.

Afghanistan's bowling attack is as formidable as any in the tournament, led by spin wizard and captain Rashid Khan. A 125-run victory over Uganda was no surprise in their opening match, but New Zealand were not expected to look helpless against the Afghans.

Chasing 160 to win, New Zealand were skittled out for 75 in 15.2 overs. Leg-spinner Khan grabbed 4/17 in four overs and left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, with his pace and swing, left the New Zealand batsmen clueless. He also ended with 4/17.

Medium pacer Naveen-ul-haq and the spin pair of Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad will also prove to be a handful for opposing batsmen at the World Cup. Afghanistan hired former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo as a bowling coach before the tournament.

Same old Pakistan

2022 losing finalists Pakistan would have been anticipating another impressive run in the tournament. It has not gone as planned. Pakistan played US in their first Group A match of the World Cup.

When you compare the history of the two teams at the T20 World Cup, many would have thought the result would have been a foregone conclusion. Pakistan have competed in every T20 World Cup since the tournament began in 2007. They have competed in nine editions of the tournament, winning once and finishing second twice. The US are participating in their first World Cup, qualifying as co-hosts.

With players like captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan were favourites against the co-hosts. Azam and Rizwan form one of the most dangerous opening pairs in international T20 cricket.

The US, a team including non-professional players, did not get the memo.

Pakistan posted 159/7 batting first, but US responded with the same score to force a super over.

US scored 18/1 in their super over and then restricted Pakistan to 13/1 to send shock waves throughout the cricket world.

Pakistan seemed set to make amends in their second match against rivals India. In front of an energetic crowd chasing 120 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Pakistan were 80/3 after 14 overs with Rizwan on 31 not out at the crease. Pakistan collapsed after Rizwan fell and wobbled to 113/7 after 20 overs to lose by six runs. With two losses, Pakistan are facing elimination.

The matches played in New York have been low-scoring matches. It has received attention, with ICC saying it's not as "consistent" as they would have liked.