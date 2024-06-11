Moriah residents warned about possible landslide after rain on June 10

A landslide that occurred on a section of the North Coast Road after torrential rains in 2023. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE week was off to a wet start after Trinidad and Tobago saw torrential downpours on June 10.

While the rains brought a reprieve from the heat, it resulted in damage in several regions, particularly in Moriah, Tobago says Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) training and education specialist Lt Cdr Kirk Jean-Baptiste.

The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) also issued a warning about a threatening landslide in Moriah following the torrential downpours on June 10.

TEMA said the situation was being closely monitored as efforts to mitigate potential damage were under way.

Elsewhere, the rains caused notable disruptions, particularly in north Trinidad.

In the Diego Martin region, three incidents of fallen trees were reported.

In one instance, a bamboo stool fell into a watercourse in Carenage, prompting the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC) to seek assistance from the Fire Service (TTFS).

On Saddle Road, Maraval, DMRC tree cutters swiftly removed a fallen tree, while in Hillsborough, Maraval, the TTFS intervened to clear a tree that had collapsed onto power lines.

Port of Spain also felt the brunt of the heavy rains.

The Port of Spain City Corporation (POSCC) reported a fallen tree on Jackson Street, which resulted in a collapsed wall.

The Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the POSCC responded, removing the tree and addressing the damage.

In Tunapuna, a roof was blown off on Green Street, as reported by the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC).

The DMU of the TPRC responded by distributing a tarpaulin to the affected household.

No incidents were reported by other regional corporations.

Jean-Baptiste said attempts to contact the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.