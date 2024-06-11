Leaders needed to stem flow of blood

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Chris Must List and the other foreign vloggers who have recently been in Laventille, Beetham, Gonzales and other “hot spots” have done our country a great service.

Of course they are about making money, but that does not distract from the truth of what they have shown. Their never-before-seen graphic depictions of the reality in those communities have left our nation stunned. And there are many other "hot spots" across the country where the blood also flows.

The reasons for the descent of these areas into lawlessness and criminality have been well documented over the past few decades. There have been many reports that have been commissioned by various governments. Many newspaper columnists over the years have written incisively about the problems that have led to the bloodbath that our nation is undergoing. The people in the respective communities know what the problems are.

However, too many of them are willing to overlook years of hardship and to sell their vote for a URP “ten days" when elections are forthcoming. (I have heard that the process of registering new URP beneficiaries is being ramped up.)

But we must look to the future.

Most of the political leaders of African descent have failed the masses of people who look like them.

New leaders with right intentions are needed. But they must understand that they need to clear a pathway that their young people can follow to become lawful, self-reliant, productive, civic-minded citizens.

Are there any potential leaders among our young people of African descent who can provide the necessary inspiration to achieve that goal?

It will be a long, difficult process, but success will be to the benefit of all our people.

ARTHUR NURSE

via e-mail