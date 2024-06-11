IGT employees give back at Amica House

Rowen Marshall, IGT call centre associate; Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, IGT people and transformation regional senior manager for the Caribbean; Devika Harricharan, IGT relationship strategy officer; Deshawn Bruce, IGT repair technician; Cherisse Charles-Bradshaw, IGT chief accountant; and Chelsea Alleyne, IGT’s administrative assistant, all pose together to commemorate IGT’s Global Giving Month at the Amica House children’s home. -

Employees of International Game Technology (IGT) Trinidad and Tobago celebrated the company’s Global Giving Month initiative in May by giving back to Amica House, a home for socially displaced and at-risk girls aged three-17.

From upgrading the kitchen garden to organising the home’s library, IGT employees lent a hand wherever possible to enhance the living space for the 16 residents, a media release said.

The team gave the computer room a fresh coat of paint and did a maintenance check on the equipment, all previously donated by IGT, to ensure that the space will be ready for the girls participating in IGT’s Coding and Robotics Rock! Camp in July.

Amica House is one of 18 local NGOs in IGT’s After School Advantage (ASA) programme, the company’s flagship community initiative devoted to providing youth with access to technology and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education opportunities, the release said.

The day’s activities ended on a high note when some of the girls joined the IGT team in baking afternoon treats for everyone to enjoy together.