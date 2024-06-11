Gunners, Rangers share Chief Sec Bago T10 title after washout

Fort King George Gunners, joint-winners of the 2024 Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast. Photo courtesy the Office of the THA Chief Secretary. -

FORT King George Gunners and Rainforest Rangers were made to share the 2024 Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Blast title after their final was abandoned due to unplayable conditions at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, Tobago on Saturday night.

Gunners, the 2023 T10 Blast champions, advanced to the final after topping the preliminary round with four wins from six matches.

The Rangers also got four wins in the preliminary round, but due to their inferior net run rate, they took the longer route to the final after defeating Buccoo Reef Divers in the eliminator match on June 14.

With players such as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed (Rangers) and former Twenty/20 World Cup winner Evin Lewis (Gunners) set to battle for the $40,000 first-place prize, the rain had the final say as the outfield was left in muddy and sluggish conditions which were deemed unsuitable by the players and the umpires.

With no reserve day for the final, the decision was taken to crown Gunners and Rangers as joint-winners. Both finalists will receive a $30,000 prize.

The third-placed Divers will pocket $15,000, with the Little Tobago Islanders relegated to fourth spot and a $7,000 prize.