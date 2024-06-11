Confusing speed limit

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The speed limit in the Cocorite/Westmall area has been a topic of confusion. Officially, the speed limit on urban roads, which include this area, is generally 50 km/h, unless otherwise posted. Recent reports suggest the limit was revised to 60 km/h.

For those who received fines when the limit was 50 km/h, refunds might be possible if the fines were issued during a period of incorrect or improperly communicated speed limits.

The determination and alteration of speed limits involve rigorous procedures, including traffic studies, consultations with traffic management experts, and public notifications. These steps ensure that any changes are based on safety considerations and align with national standards.

Traffic fines should serve as a deterrent and be proportional to the severity of the infractions. In TT, speeding fines range from $1,000 to $6,000, depending on how much the speed exceeds the limit. Critics argue that these fines can be disproportionately high relative to the average income, potentially causing undue financial strain on offenders.

If there are inconsistencies in the implementation or communication of speed limits, affected drivers may have a valid case for appealing their fines. It’s essential for the relevant authorities to ensure clarity and fairness in the enforcement of speed limits to maintain public trust and road safety.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail