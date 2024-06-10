Weekend rains see streets flooded

A sudden downpour left streets of Port of Spain flooded on June 4. - Faith Ayoung

After a scorching dry season, rain is a welcome sight across Trinidad and Tobago.

But this weekend's downpours brought more than just relief. In various parts of north Trinidad, torrential rain caused flash flooding, leaving drivers venturing through floodwaters.

The normally bustling Macqueripe Beach in Chaguaramas was not spared, as the heavy rains created strong waves which battered the retaining walls of the beach facility and put a temporary pause on bathing.