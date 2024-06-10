UNC activist files legal action against Speaker

Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George -

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George has been served with a pre-action protocol letter by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, who accused her of breaching his constitutional rights by refusing him the right to reply to statements made about him by Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland.

Maharaj is represented by Freedom Law Chambers, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC.

Maharaj threatened to file a constitutional claim against the Speaker unless she allowed him to respond and "correct" the statements. He gave her 30 days to respond.

In the letter dated June 5, Maharaj said, on April 26, 2024, Scotland launched a "scathing and malicious attack" against him in the House of Representatives.

The MP had accused him of engaging in litigation with the regional health authorities that would have caused doctors and nurses to divert their attention away from attending to patients and babies in the neonatal ward in which babies were dying.

Maharaj claimed this was false.

It added that Scotland accused Maharaj of filing nine cases in which the Government spent $14,620,340 in legal fees to defend. He claimed that the cases were "frivolous and vexations" and caused medical staff to take precious time away from their duties to attend court.

The media covered Scotland's contribution and the letter cited several articles.

On May 3, 2024, Maharaj wrote Annisette-George saying Scotland's statements were malicious and false. He added that he did not file any case against the Regional Health Authorities (RHA) that would have necessitated a response from doctors and nurses.

Maharaj explained that he had filed Freedom of Information (FOIA) requests to seek disclosure of the legal fees paid by the RHAs to defend medical negligence cases because he believed that exorbitant legal fees were being spent to fatten the pockets of lawyers.

He said the legal fees exceeded the compensation payable, so the RHA would have been better off settling the matters.

Maharaj said this required the attention of the accounts and legal department, not doctors or nurses.

He said no medical staff had ever attended court in relation to these matters, and he did not file nine cases as claimed because most of the matters were settled before they reached court.

He challenged Scotland to name the nine cases and assured Annisette-George that Scotland would be unable to do so because it was false.

Maharaj asked Annisette-George to be permitted the opportunity to respond to Scotland's comments in keeping with Standing Order 18 and the established parliamentary conventions.

This rule states that if a person claims that an MP's statements have adversely affected his reputation or occupation, he/she has a right to submit a response to the Speaker, who can grant permission for it to be read into the parliamentary record.

By May 10, 2024, Annisette-George refused permission for Maharaj to respond to Scotland but gave no reasons or explanation for doing so.

Maharaj requested an explanation but by letter dated May 16, 2024, the Speaker again denied his request without providing any reasons.

In his pre-action letter on behalf of Maharaj, Ramlogan said his client was trying to deter unfair abuse of parliamentary privilege to prevent MPs from defaming, unfairly attacking and denigrating innocent people.

He added that such statements impugn people's integrity, character, and reputation, forming part of Parliament's public record.

"Parliamentarians simply cannot say what they wish about a citizen within the respected Chamber and that affected citizen cannot have the opportunity to respond," Ramlogan added.

He said that unless aggrieved people have a right to reply, the Hansard will incorrectly record unrefuted, false, and malicious statements about innocent, aggrieved citizens forever.

Given Hansard's importance as a public record, the damage to one's character and reputation would forever remain for posterity, he said.

The attorney accused Annisette-George of political bias and abuse of power, saying she failed to set the record straight.

In the past, Speakers have allowed ordinary people to reply to political attacks against them. The Speaker would read the person's response into the Hansard so that it would form part of the parliamentary record for posterity.