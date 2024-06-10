TKR sign Tim David, Jason Roy for 2024 CPL

Australia's Tim David. - AP PHOTO

TEAM manager Colin Borde has said the overseas players will add more quality to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad for the Republic Bank 2024 Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

On June 10, Australian Tim David was one of the major signings announced, with a wealth of T20 experience. In over 230 T20 matches, David has scored over 4,600 runs at an average of 30.93 with a strike rate of 162.52.

David is expected to add valuable runs in the second half of the innings with his ability to clear the boundary.

English opener Jason Roy, another signed player, will be eager for a productive tournament to earn a recall to the England T20 squad. He has been overlooked for the past two years in international cricket.

Irishman Josh Little is a wicket-taking bowler and his left-arm pace will bring more variety to the bowling attack.

Speaking about the overseas players on the TKR squad, Borde said, "All well travelled internationals."

Pollard will have quality players to choose from, Borde said. "It will add more experience and firepower to complement and give captain Pollard options along the way as we meet the various conditions and opposition."

TKR retained 12 players, including Pollard, captain of the four-time champions.

The West Indies T20 trio of aggressive wicket-keeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran, star all-rounder Andre Russell and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will represent TKR again. Veteran Dwayne Bravo, 40, has been retained and his leadership and bowling will certainly be an asset to the team.

The other retained players are Sunil Narine, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty and Terrance Hinds.

Some of the local players have been long-standing members of the team with the likes of Pollard, Narine and Hosein with the team for years. Other than a two-year stint with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Bravo has been with TKR since the tournament bowled off in 2013.

"It shows that we have faith in the local players and are always committed to stability and a steady pathway," Borde said. "They are all accomplished players in their own right and earned that right to be in the 2024 season."

New franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have also signed 12 players. The Falcons will replace Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2024 season.

TKR

Players retained: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds.

Players signed: Tim David, Jason Roy, Josh Little.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Players signed: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James.