Police recover stolen vehicle hours later
POLICE were able to recover a stolen pickup hours after its elderly owner was tied up and robbed in the afternoon on June 9.
Police said the silver Isuzu D-max pickup was taken from a 67-year-old Woodland man in South Oropouche. The victim told police he was cutting grass at the location around 1.30 pm when two men approached him and announced a hold-up.
They tied his hands behind his back before making off with his weed wacker and pickup. He later managed to untie his hands and made a report to the Oropouche Police Station. Shortly before 9 pm officers attached to the La Romaine post were able to recover the pickup in Seepaul Development, La Romain. Both scenes were processed and enquiries are continuing.
