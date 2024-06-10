Online payment now available for US visas

- File photo

THE public can now pay online for non-immigrant visas, the United States Embassy said on June 10.

The release said the payment option is now immediately available and can be used instead of visiting a bank.

It said applicants must create an online profile at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-tt/niv, where they can access the payment page and select either the cash payment option at a Scotiabank branch or the online payment using a valid credit card.

The embassy said payments by credit card will be confirmed immediately. Applicants can then schedule an interview or register to send documents.

"The US Embassy reminds applicants to rely only on the US Embassy website at https://tt.usembassy.gov/ or https://travel.state.gov for accurate information and legitimate links for all visa services," it said.