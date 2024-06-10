Man shot dead in Carapichaima, 4 wounded

File photo -

A SHOOTING at Orange Field Road in Carapichaima on the night of June 9 left one dead and four others wounded.

The dead man is Ken “Panta” Castillo, 44, of Mungal Trace in Carapichaima.

The police said he and a group of people were playing cards at a house when gunshots were heard around 10 pm.

People started running for cover and after the shooting stopped, others found Castillo's body on the ground. Four other men, 27, 28, 36 and 41, were taken to hospital.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.