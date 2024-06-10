Disturbing distraction

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: It seems clear the brouhaha between the Finance Minister and the Auditor General is uncalled for. Actually, it is somewhat disturbing.

It is not in my remit to say the minister is engaged in wilful distraction as there is no proof of this, but something is missing somewhere in this callaloo of confusion and desirable financial accountability of the public’s purse. As a former financial controller of large enterprises, this should be the pertinent issue instead of an irritable conflict sadly witnessed by the public.

The findings of the Auditor General should be appreciated by all citizens and particularly the minister because the report reveals serious discrepancies in the financial management of the country. Also, there is cause to wonder if there could be significant corruption taking place in the ministry which might be happening unknown to the minister for years.

This should be the focus of attention and the minister should be grateful for the auditor's findings since the report should help him, particularly in his duty to protect the public’s purse.

The minister must explain who spent $1 billion when there are no bills because every dollar should be accounted for. He should find out how come there is a deluge of missing vouchers – meaning money spent without explanation and accountability – and how this is happening and for how long. Are there unknown people and invisible masterminds somewhere else ordering telephone payments without providing detailed accountability? And how come there is a computerised system without current reconciliations.

There are two other observations. One is that it is difficult to understand how the new Auditor General has suddenly made all these serious discoveries when previously not a word was heard. The other one is the silence of the auditing profession, which leads one to believe the ACCA contains people who are not prepared to rock the boat in standing up for what is right, and the independence of the profession.

The public should also be informed that an audit is not an investigation. The auditor's job is only that of discovery, verification and reporting. It mesmerises my mind to observe that a legal person untrained in the profession of accountancy is selected to head the investigation instead of several independent, private audit firms that are professionally trained for such a significant exercise.

The minister and the country needs an auditor general who is fearless and committed to independent practice, and he should be grateful for the findings.

PETER S MORALLES

Cascade