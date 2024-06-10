Debe man, 57, held for leaving daughter, 3, alone in car

A 57-year-old man from Debe is expected to be charged in connection with leaving his three-year-old daughter alone in a car in the basement car park of a business place in La Romaine on June 9.

Up to midday on June 10, the man had not yet been charged.

The police said around 3.30 pm security personnel at PriceSmart were told a girl was unsupervised inside a white Nissan AD wagon. She was crying and appeared scared.

Southern Division police were called and an announcement was made via the store’s PA system.

About 15 minutes later, the driver, from Lallbeharry Trace, responded and went to the car.

There he met ASP Ramlogan and other police, who took him to the San Fernando police station. The girl was handed over to other relatives.