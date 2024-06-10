Chaguanas student, 15, stabbed to death: suspect, 15, held

File photo -

A “play fight” between two boys at a savannah in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on June 9 left one dead and the other in police custody.

Christian Lashley, 15, of Lashley Lane, off Crown Trace in Enterprise, was declared dead at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope at 6.56 pm.

Christian would have turned 16 in December. He was a student at Chaguanas South Secondary School.

Hours later, around 9. 35 pm, the suspect, 15, from Caroni, surrendered to Chaguanas police. He was accompanied by a close male relative.

The suspect was taken to the Oropouche Juvenile Booking Centre pending further inquiries.

The police said around 4. 45 pm on June 9, the two and others were in the pavilion area of the Chrissie Terrace recreation grounds.

Christian and the suspect were play-fighting, during which he held the right side of his torso, covering a wound.

He asked to be taken home, and the suspect, who was holding a pocket knife, left.

Christian was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, then transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Central Division police as well as W/Cpl Dyer-Baptiste, PCs Lall and Young of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, and other officers visited the scene and gathered evidence.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James during the week.

Cpl Ramoutar is investigating.