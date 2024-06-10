Bain, Hills win double crowns at Lease tennis

Makeda Bain attempts a forehand shot in the girls 16-and-Under singles category at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tournament, held at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. - ROGER JACOB

MAKEDA Bain and Josiah Hills were unstoppable when the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tournament continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Sunday.

In the girls 16-and-Under singles final, fourth-seeded Bain defeated third-ranked Madison Khan 6-3, 6-3 to capture her first title of the day.

Later in the day, she switched focus to the senior girls doubles category. In the semifinals, Bain and partner Lilly Mohammed got past Zahra Shamsi and Shiloh Walker 7-5, 6-0. In the other semifinal, Madison and Eva Pasea emerged with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Suri Ramcharan and Charis Salina.

Bain and Mohammed then sealed the doubles crown with a tough 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Madison and Pasea.

Hills, seeded third in the boys 16-and-Under singles category, was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Jacob Jacelon in the final. Hills then teamed up with Nirav Dougdeen in the senior doubles category. In the semifinals, they were comfortable 6-0, 6-3 winners over Noah Blanc and Jaysean Wells. Jack Brown and Christopher Khan also progressed to the final with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 victory over Connor Carrington and Jacelon.

Hills and Dougdeen were crowned champions with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Brown and Christopher in the final.