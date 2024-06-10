Atlanta carnival thrills

Atlanta's streets came alive with Caribbean colours during its One Caribbean Carnival parade. -

Thousands attended Atlanta's One Caribbean Carnival which was described as the city's "most successful carnival to date."

The event celebrated the heritage, music and traditions of the Caribbean and was a stunning showcase of unity and community spirit, a media release said.

The events showcased colourful costumes, energetic dance and vocal performances that brought the Caribbean’s exuberant culture to life in the heart of Atlanta, the release said.

The 37th carnival edition held from May 24-27 was produced by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) and featured several memorable highlights such as the Grand Parade which, despite earlier rainy conditions, was a breathtaking spectacle with several mas bands, the release said.

The Festival Village offered a wide array of Caribbean cuisine, art, and craft vendors.

Participants included the parade Grand Marshals, Segun Adeyina –Georgia State House Representative, Donna McLeod – former State Representative) and Le'Dor Milteer – media executive. Attendees were also entertained by performances from Caribbean artistes which included soca, reggae and dancehall music.

Bouyon Boss, Asa Bantan highlighted Dominica’s culture and, at the post-parade concert, shared the stage with TT Road March winner Mical Teja, Jadel, USVI’s Pumpa, St Lucia’s Teddyson John, Antigua’s Tian Winter and the legendary Burning Flames, amongst others.

On the success of the Carnival, ACCBA president Patricia Tonge Edigin said in the release, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year’s carnival. The turnout was incredible, and the positive feedback from attendees highlights the importance of celebrating our cultural diversity. We are proud to have created an event that not only entertains but also educates and unites our community.”

The 2024 Atlanta Caribbean Carnival was made possible through the support of volunteers, community partners and corporate sponsors, the release said.

The ACCBA said it is already planning for a grand 38th Atlanta Caribbean Carnival from May 23-26, 2025 and will celebrate TT.

For more info: visit www.atlantacarnival.org/ and follow on social media via: Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlantaCarnival & Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialatlantacarnival/