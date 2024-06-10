Anthony B tells Trinidad: Count your blessings, forget the gang numbers

Two-time Grammy-winning artiste and Jamaican dancehall legend Shabba Ranks, left, is joined on stage by England-based Maxi Priest to perform their 1991 collaboration Housecall at the World of Reggae concert at Queen's Park Savannah on June 8. -

For the second time in a week, Trinidad and Tobago’s youth were encouraged to turn away from violence and criminal activity by one of Jamaica’s top reggae ambassadors.

Anthony B (Keith Blair) made an open plea to the nation’s young people to “stop killing each other” and find other ways to resolve their differences without harming each other, the communities, and the nation.

During his 45-minute set at the inaugural World of Reggae concert on June 8, Anthony B said he was disheartened to see how TT had changed dramatically over the years.

“I went through the streets of TT on Saturday and usually the streets are busy and there are cars everywhere. But there is a fear in the country and we have to talk about it. That’s not TT.

“When I came to TT in the 90s, the only kind of murder there was here was husband and wife – jealous sweethearts. We never know about no bad man and no gangster. (The late) Garnett Silk said Trinidad is like heaven, we wish Jamaica could be like that.”

He appealed to those involved in gang-related activity, who were using numbers to differentiate themselves by name and territory.

“So the youths them in Trinidad, don’t kill your brother because him have a number six, don’t kill him because he has a number seven, don’t kill him because he have a number eight…that’s your brother – we can reason it out.

“If you step on my toe today and we reason it out, you’re still alive. But if I kill you and tomorrow me wa say sorry, you’re dead already.”

The veteran crooner also urged them to stay clear of artistes and music which incite violence through their lyrics.

His appeal drew a resounding applause and cheers of support from the thousands of patrons who kept faith that the heavens would not open on their night of relaxing reggae music.

Anthony B made clear his intention from early, as he opened his set with his song Mr Heartless. He took patrons down memory lane with famed songs such as Damage, Hurt the Heart, Repentance Time and Raid D’ Barn, among a list of others.

One week ago, countryman Sizzla Kalonji made a similar call and scolded TT artistes who play a role in violent activities.

Opening the night’s performances was local singer Black Loyalty, who set the pace for Jamaican Jah Mason who followed. Mason, like Anthony B, belted out multiple hits such as Empty Barrel, Princess Gone, Nah Bow, Joyful and High Grade.

England-based veteran Maxi Priest had the women swarming to stage-front as he rolled back the years with internationally acclaimed songs like Just A Little Bit Longer, Wild World, Believe in Love and Groovin’.

Barrington Levy did not disappoint as his distinct voice lifted spirits when he sang Broadway, Prison Oval Rock, Here I Come, Under Mi Sensi, Living Dangerously, Black Roses and Too Experienced had the audience swaying and singing harmoniously.

Feature performer, two-time Grammy Award winner Shabba Ranks, 58, proved he still had it as his high-energy performance climaxed the evening’s events. He sprung on to the stage with Get Up, Stand Up and Rock, which did just that by rocking the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Ting-A-Ling, Twice My Age, Caan Dun, Mr Lover Man and Trailer Load of Girls were just a few of his selected hits he sang, which kept the north venue rocking.

Later on, Shabba brought Maxi Priest back to the stage to perform their 1991 collaboration Housecall, which was a clear highlight on the night.