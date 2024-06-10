Akel Baig elected new Northern Football Association president

Akel Baig -

THE Northern Football Association (NFA) of TT held their internal elections on Saturday evening as a new era dawns on one of the most successful zones in the nation.

Akel Baig was elected as president of the NFA after outperforming Edwin Jones at the polls with 13 votes to six. Dennis Bristol was uncontested for the first vice-president position; Cedrick Hazelwood pipped Dereck Edwards 10-9 for the second vice-president role; Reginald Crichlow earned the position of assistant secretary of administration after edging Marvin Small 10-9; Sheldon Moore Jnr had no competition for the assistant secretary of operations position; and Kareem Paul and Nevick Denoon were elected as ordinary members over Roger Watts and Roger Vialva, 12-7 and 13-6, respectively.

Additionally, the Electrical Committee of the TT Football Association will comprise of Azad Khan, Osmond Downer and Boni Bishop.