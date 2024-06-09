Man shot and killed on Nelson Street, Port of Spain

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a murder along Nelson Street, Port of Spain on June 9. - Photo by Roger Jacob

A Diego Martin man was shot and killed on upper Nelson Street, Port of Spain on June 9.

Police said 36-year-old Shamma Joel Nottingham was killed at around 12.17 pm.

When Newsday visited the area, the man's body was on the ground and crime-scene investigators were working.

No one else was injured, police added.

Residents at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartments were seen looking on.

However, residents did not give any information, police said.

Investigations are continuing.